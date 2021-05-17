Are Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3,760,786 shares of the Lucira Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:LHDX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5, and it changed around -$0.96 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $192.67 Million. LHDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.985, offering almost -659.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.2% since then. We note from Lucira Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 363.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.61 Million.

Lucira Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LHDX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lucira Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 70% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LHDX is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +80% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lucira Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -29.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.45% of Lucira Health, Inc. shares, and 40.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.33%. Lucira Health, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 34.34% of the shares, which is about 13.23 Million shares worth $160.13 Million.

Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System, with 0.01% or 2.5 Thousand shares worth $30.25 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 892287 shares worth $10.8 Million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held roughly 223.13 Thousand shares worth around $2.7 Million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.