Are Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2,347,390 shares of the Danimer Scientific, Inc.(NYSE:DNMR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.72, and it changed around $1.52 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57 Billion. DNMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.3, offering almost -274.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.48% since then. We note from Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DNMR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Danimer Scientific, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 170.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNMR is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +204.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 137.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Danimer Scientific, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Biggest Investors

Jefferies Group Inc, with 2.55% or 2.25 Million shares worth $52.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2209840 shares worth $83.42 Million, making up 2.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 979.31 Thousand shares worth around $36.97 Million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.