Are Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3,624,169 shares of the Curis, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRIS) were traded, and its beta was 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.57, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24 Billion. CRIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.11, offering almost -3.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.43% since then. We note from Curis, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Curis, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CRIS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Curis, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS): Trading Information

Instantly CRIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.40 on Wednesday, May 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.3239 over the last five days. On the other hand, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.46 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 69.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRIS is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +98.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.8%. Curis, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.24% of Curis, Inc. shares, and 76.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82%. Curis, Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.42% of the shares, which is about 7.71 Million shares worth $63.13 Million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC, with 5.2% or 4.76 Million shares worth $38.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4501036 shares worth $50.95 Million, making up 4.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $18.56 Million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.