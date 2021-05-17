Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Surprises Bull With Its Outlook

In today’s recent session, 126,000,000 shares of the Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARPO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.6, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.99 Million. ARPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.31, offering almost -44.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.492, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.25% since then. We note from Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 964.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 Million.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARPO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO): Trading Information Today

Instantly ARPO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 37.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.9 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.5728 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARPO is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.9%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 47.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.15%. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Satter Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 5.62 Million shares worth $7.25 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 12.8% or 5.19 Million shares worth $5.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2290914 shares worth $2.25 Million, making up 5.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 407.46 Thousand shares worth around $399.31 Thousand, which represents about 1% of the total shares outstanding.