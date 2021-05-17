ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Forecast 2021: $10 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 2,925,150 shares of the ADMA Biologics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADMA) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.64 Million. ADMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.2, offering almost -144.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.72% since then. We note from ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 Million.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ADMA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 365.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMA is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +481.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 248.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) projections and forecasts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.01 percent over the past six months and at a 34.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +30.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. to make $18.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.79 Million and $9.96 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 105.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.6%. ADMA Biologics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of ADMA Biologics, Inc. shares, and 41.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.17%. ADMA Biologics, Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.48% of the shares, which is about 16.58 Million shares worth $32.34 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.68% or 5.75 Million shares worth $10.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen/NWQ Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2363570 shares worth $4.61 Million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen/NWQ Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.05 Million shares worth around $4.73 Million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.