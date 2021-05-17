360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Forecast 2021: $¥364.03 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1,030,460 shares of the 360 DigiTech, Inc.(NASDAQ:QFIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.19, and it changed around $0.51 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.68 Billion. QFIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.15, offering almost -45.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.4% since then. We note from 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.4 Million.

360 DigiTech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended QFIN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 360 DigiTech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN): Trading Information Today

Instantly QFIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.04 on Monday, May 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.0755 over the last five days. On the other hand, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) projections and forecasts

360 DigiTech, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +97.5 percent over the past six months and at a 11.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +229.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 360 DigiTech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.51% of 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares, and 49.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.95%. 360 DigiTech, Inc. stock is held by 158 institutions, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 13.57 Million shares worth $352.98 Million.

TT International Asset Management LTD, with 9.46% or 12.51 Million shares worth $147.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1429124 shares worth $24.87 Million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.36 Million shares worth around $23.68 Million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.