Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,725,944 Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $138.39 changed hands at $6.46 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.42 Billion. ZEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.38% off its 52-week high of $166.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.5, which suggests the last value was 55.56% up since then. When we look at Zendesk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZEN as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Zendesk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $142.3 on Wednesday, May 05 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $184.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZEN’s forecast low is $160 with $200 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $320.01 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Zendesk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $335.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $240.55 Million and $261.93 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Zendesk Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of Zendesk Inc. shares while 97.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.16%. There are 657 institutions holding the Zendesk Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.96% of the shares, roughly 10.61 Million ZEN shares worth $1.52 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.67% or 7.89 Million shares worth $1.13 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4172394 shares estimated at $597.15 Million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 3.27 Million shares worth around $467.68 Million.