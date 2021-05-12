Will Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,506,742 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $10.49 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.45 Billion. UNIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.74% off its 52-week high of $13.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.86, which suggests the last value was 53.67% up since then. When we look at Uniti Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended UNIT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Uniti Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Although UNIT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.21 on Wednesday, May 05 added 6.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UNIT’s forecast low is $9.5 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uniti Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.61% over the past 6 months, a -5.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uniti Group Inc. will rise +104.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $271.29 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Uniti Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $270.67 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $266.16 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Uniti Group Inc. earnings to increase by 114.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34% per year.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 09 – August 13, 2021. The 5.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 5.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.47% per year.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Uniti Group Inc. shares while 84.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.85%. There are 358 institutions holding the Uniti Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.14% of the shares, roughly 35.34 Million UNIT shares worth $414.55 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.17% or 33.08 Million shares worth $388Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 15523691 shares estimated at $171.23 Million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.53% of the shares, roughly 8.24 Million shares worth around $101.42 Million.