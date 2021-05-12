Will Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 7,953,403 Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $3.38 changed hands at $0.38 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $171.13 Million. SYBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.18% off its 52-week high of $5.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.67, which suggests the last value was 50.59% up since then. When we look at Synlogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 295.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SYBX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Synlogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.80- on Tuesday, May 11 added 11.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 386.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 336.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 205.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYBX’s forecast low is $6 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +343.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30%. The 2021 estimates are for Synlogic Inc. earnings to increase by 2.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.87% of Synlogic Inc. shares while 35.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.74%. There are 57 institutions holding the Synlogic Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.35% of the shares, roughly 4.23 Million SYBX shares worth $9.14 Million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.49% or 2.65 Million shares worth $5.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 530714 shares estimated at $1.15 Million under it, the former controlled 1.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 264.52 Thousand shares worth around $571.37 Thousand.