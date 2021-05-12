Will IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3,959,654 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $104.6 changed hands at -$3.1 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.32 Billion. INFO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.96% off its 52-week high of $106.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.2, which suggests the last value was 40.54% up since then. When we look at IHS Markit Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 Million.

Analysts gave the IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended INFO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. IHS Markit Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.8.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) trade information

Although INFO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $109.3 on Monday, May 10 added 4.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INFO’s forecast low is $100 with $128 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.4% for it to hit the projected low.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IHS Markit Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.19% over the past 6 months, a 10.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IHS Markit Ltd. will rise +15.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that IHS Markit Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $1.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.06 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22%. The 2021 estimates are for IHS Markit Ltd. earnings to increase by 76.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.45% per year.

INFO Dividends

IHS Markit Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around June 21 – June 25, 2021. The 0.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.8. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.53% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares while 88.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.18%. There are 988 institutions holding the IHS Markit Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.98% of the shares, roughly 38.07 Million INFO shares worth $3.42 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 27.36 Million shares worth $2.46 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 10113881 shares estimated at $908.53 Million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 8.1 Million shares worth around $727.81 Million.