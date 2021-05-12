Will Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 1,461,705 Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.07 changing hands around $0.57 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $219.53 Million. HZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.97% off its 52-week high of $11.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 83.64% up since then. When we look at Horizon Global Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HZN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Horizon Global Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) trade information

Instantly HZN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.6%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.43- on Wednesday, May 12 added 2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.05%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1, meaning bulls need a downside of -87.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HZN’s forecast low is $1 with $1 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.61% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -87.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $209.05 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Horizon Global Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $210.07 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $223.16 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Horizon Global Corporation earnings to increase by 67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.7% per year.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.59% of Horizon Global Corporation shares while 53.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.24%. There are 57 institutions holding the Horizon Global Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.26% of the shares, roughly 4.66 Million HZN shares worth $40.05 Million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.49% or 2.56 Million shares worth $26.47 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 3377490 shares estimated at $29.01 Million under it, the former controlled 12.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 4.01% of the shares, roughly 1.08 Million shares worth around $9.31 Million.