Will Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

Analysts gave the Curis, Inc. (CRIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRIS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRIS’s forecast low is $15 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +105.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 62.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Curis, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.24% of Curis, Inc. shares while 76.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82%. There are 113 institutions holding the Curis, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 7.71 Million CRIS shares worth $63.13 Million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.2% or 4.76 Million shares worth $38.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4501036 shares estimated at $50.95 Million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $18.56 Million.