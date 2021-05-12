Will Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money? – Marketing Sentinel

Will Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Curis, Inc. (CRIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRIS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRIS’s forecast low is $15 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +105.85% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 62.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Curis, Inc. earnings to increase by 36.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.24% of Curis, Inc. shares while 76.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82%. There are 113 institutions holding the Curis, Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.42% of the shares, roughly 7.71 Million CRIS shares worth $63.13 Million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.2% or 4.76 Million shares worth $38.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4501036 shares estimated at $50.95 Million under it, the former controlled 4.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 2.27 Million shares worth around $18.56 Million.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.