Will Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 8,663,145 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $33.89 changed hands at $3.96 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.26 Billion. ELY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.09% off its 52-week high of $34.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.86, which suggests the last value was 70.91% up since then. When we look at Callaway Golf Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 Million.

Analysts gave the Callaway Golf Company (ELY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ELY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Callaway Golf Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) trade information

Instantly ELY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $34.26 on Tuesday, May 11 added 1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELY’s forecast low is $28 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +32.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -17.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callaway Golf Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +97.61% over the past 6 months, a -146.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callaway Golf Company will drop -56.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -233.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $561.55 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Callaway Golf Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $722.73 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $442.28 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Callaway Golf Company earnings to decrease by -263.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.9% per year.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.03% of Callaway Golf Company shares while 66.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.85%. There are 395 institutions holding the Callaway Golf Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.8% of the shares, roughly 14.4 Million ELY shares worth $345.8 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 7.87 Million shares worth $189.08 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6281654 shares estimated at $168.03 Million under it, the former controlled 3.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 2.69 Million shares worth around $64.55 Million.