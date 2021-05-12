Will Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 2,278,820 Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.05 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.7 Billion. AEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.19% off its 52-week high of $5.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the last value was 58.42% up since then. When we look at Aegon N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Aegon N.V. (AEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended AEG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Aegon N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.08- on Wednesday, May 12 added 0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEG’s forecast low is $3.04 with $6.08 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +20.4% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -39.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Aegon N.V. earnings to decrease by -99.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.4% per year.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July. The 3.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.13% per year.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Aegon N.V. shares while 8.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.13%. There are 183 institutions holding the Aegon N.V. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.58% of the shares, roughly 117.43 Million AEG shares worth $463.86 Million.

Private Management Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 5.39 Million shares worth $21.28 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 80217935 shares estimated at $316.86 Million under it, the former controlled 3.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 13.01 Million shares worth around $51.4 Million.