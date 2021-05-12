Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,376,253 Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $47.21 changed hands at $1.81 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.01 Billion. VRNS’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.56% off its 52-week high of $75.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.35, which suggests the last value was 61.13% up since then. When we look at Varonis Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VRNS as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Varonis Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $52.15 on Wednesday, May 05 added 9.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRNS’s forecast low is $58 with $86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.56 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Varonis Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $94.73 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $66.56 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Varonis Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.8% per year.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares while 91.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.12%. There are 367 institutions holding the Varonis Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.09% of the shares, roughly 8.59 Million VRNS shares worth $468.32 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.02% or 8.51 Million shares worth $464.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2546298 shares estimated at $138.87 Million under it, the former controlled 2.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 2.47 Million shares worth around $126.9 Million.