Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,484,571 Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.91. With the company’s per share price at $27.42 changed hands at $1.58 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.36 Billion. TUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.74% off its 52-week high of $38.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 95.19% up since then. When we look at Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 725.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 948.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TUP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.00 on Tuesday, May 11 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.44% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TUP’s forecast low is $36 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tupperware Brands Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.8% over the past 6 months, a 26.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tupperware Brands Corporation will rise +500%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings to increase by 747.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.94% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares while 78.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.6%. There are 290 institutions holding the Tupperware Brands Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.17% of the shares, roughly 7.52 Million TUP shares worth $243.64 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.86% or 7.37 Million shares worth $238.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4260828 shares estimated at $130.25 Million under it, the former controlled 8.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.62% of the shares, roughly 3.28 Million shares worth around $86.66 Million.