TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,678,803 TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.93 changed hands at -$0.8 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $609.44 Million. TPGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.09% off its 52-week high of $34.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the last value was 29.94% up since then. When we look at TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 728.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Analysts gave the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TPGY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TPGY’s forecast low is $25 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +79.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 79.47% for it to hit the projected low.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.86% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. shares while 82.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.17%. There are 78 institutions holding the TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. stock share, with Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.16% of the shares, roughly 4.96 Million TPGY shares worth $97.06 Million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 3.35 Million shares worth $86.69 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd. With 90000 shares estimated at $2.33 Million under it, the former controlled 0.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GuideStone Fds Tr-Small Cap Equity Fd held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 52.2 Thousand shares worth around $1.35 Million.