The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,147,234 The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $156.69 changed hands at -$4.98 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.4 Billion. TRV’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.33% off its 52-week high of $161.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $85.1, which suggests the last value was 45.69% up since then. When we look at The Travelers Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Analysts gave the The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended TRV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) trade information

Although TRV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $162.7 on Monday, May 10 added 3.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $161.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRV’s forecast low is $150 with $185 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.27% for it to hit the projected low.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Travelers Companies Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.38% over the past 6 months, a 7.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Travelers Companies Inc. will rise +1185%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.69 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Travelers Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $8.13 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.35 Billion and $7.77 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.7%. The 2021 estimates are for The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.57% per year.

TRV Dividends

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The 2.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.34% per year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares while 85.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.73%. There are 1475 institutions holding the The Travelers Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.62% of the shares, roughly 21.67 Million TRV shares worth $3.04 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.08% or 20.32 Million shares worth $2.85 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. With 7143700 shares estimated at $1Billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held about 2.5% of the shares, roughly 6.28 Million shares worth around $913.4 Million.