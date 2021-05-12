Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3,438,017 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.94 changing hands around $0.36 or 0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.29 Million. WISA’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.68% off its 52-week high of $7.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 41.5% up since then. When we look at Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 85.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 500.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WISA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 208.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WISA’s forecast low is $5.5 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +342.18% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 87.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +31.63% over the past 6 months, a 65.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will rise +86.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 227.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $490Million and $348Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 157.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 305.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 80.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.52% of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. shares while 4.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.64%. There are 23 institutions holding the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.78% of the shares, roughly 86.86 Thousand WISA shares worth $307.49 Thousand.

Ingalls & Snyder holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 70Thousand shares worth $216.3 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 68570 shares estimated at $223.54 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 26.53 Thousand shares worth around $93.9 Thousand.