Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SBLK stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 2,332,898 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.3. With the company’s per share price at $23.22 changed hands at $1.11 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.3 Billion. SBLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.3% off its 52-week high of $23.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the last value was 83.38% up since then. When we look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 Million.

Analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SBLK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Instantly SBLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.29 on Tuesday, May 11 added 0.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 579.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 397.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBLK’s forecast low is $10 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -56.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +251.29% over the past 6 months, a 2041.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will rise +287%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 621.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $168.9 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $220.13 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $105.55 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2021 estimates are for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings to increase by 158%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.72% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares while 61.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.84%. There are 90 institutions holding the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 39.3% of the shares, roughly 39.01 Million SBLK shares worth $344.42 Million.

Jefferies Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 7.13 Million shares worth $63Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. With 1952835 shares estimated at $27.5 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 447.45 Thousand shares worth around $6.57 Million.