Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2,912,853 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $119.25 changed hands at $5.51 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.54 Billion. SPLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.43% off its 52-week high of $225.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.28, which suggests the last value was 7.52% up since then. When we look at Splunk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SPLK as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Splunk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Instantly SPLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $121.3 on Wednesday, May 05 added 1.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPLK’s forecast low is $140 with $265 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +122.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Splunk Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -40.67% over the past 6 months, a -45.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Splunk Inc. will drop -25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $491.34 Million. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Splunk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $561.34 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $442.54 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Splunk Inc. earnings to decrease by -156.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4% per year.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Splunk Inc. shares while 94.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.38%. There are 1002 institutions holding the Splunk Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.54% of the shares, roughly 25.47 Million SPLK shares worth $4.33 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 14.39 Million shares worth $2.44 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 4514480 shares estimated at $766.97 Million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 3.87 Million shares worth around $656.73 Million.