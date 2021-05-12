Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $70 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,263,666 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $53.3 changed hands at -$2.06 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.03 Billion. SQM’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.96% off its 52-week high of $60.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.5, which suggests the last value was 61.54% up since then. When we look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SQM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Although SQM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $57.00 on Monday, May 10 added 6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQM’s forecast low is $38 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +31.33% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -28.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.4% over the past 6 months, a 38.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 45%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. will drop -4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $498.27 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $531.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $474.6 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5%. The 2021 estimates are for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. earnings to decrease by -40.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.1% per year.

SQM Dividends

The 0.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.46. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.11% per year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares while 38.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.37%. There are 338 institutions holding the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.4% of the shares, roughly 5.29 Million SQM shares worth $259.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.35% or 5.24 Million shares worth $257.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 3230500 shares estimated at $173.15 Million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 2.59 Million shares worth around $137.48 Million.