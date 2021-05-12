ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,452,247 ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $158.79 changed hands at $23.99 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.55 Billion. SWAV’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.74% off its 52-week high of $167.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.61, which suggests the last value was 79.46% up since then. When we look at ShockWave Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 959.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 463.56 Million.

Analysts gave the ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SWAV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Instantly SWAV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $167.9 on Tuesday, May 11 added 5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.53%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWAV’s forecast low is $152 with $202 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.28% for it to hit the projected low.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ShockWave Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +110.15% over the past 6 months, a 34.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ShockWave Medical Inc. will rise +23.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 134.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ShockWave Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 7.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.32% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares while 107.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.56%. There are 331 institutions holding the ShockWave Medical Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.69% of the shares, roughly 5.14 Million SWAV shares worth $533.01 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 2.79 Million shares worth $289.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1096829 shares estimated at $113.76 Million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $127.77 Million.