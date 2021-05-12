Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,379,843 Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $54.28 changed hands at -$1.72 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.16 Billion. SCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.86% off its 52-week high of $55.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.93, which suggests the last value was 37.49% up since then. When we look at Service Corporation International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 921.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Service Corporation International (SCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SCI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Service Corporation International’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) trade information

Although SCI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $56.55 on Monday, May 10 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.81 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCI’s forecast low is $59 with $65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Service Corporation International (SCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Service Corporation International share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.26% over the past 6 months, a -2.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Service Corporation International will rise +12.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $843.32 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $762.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $820.03 Million and $801.03 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Service Corporation International earnings to increase by 44.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.11% per year.

SCI Dividends

Service Corporation International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 1.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.63% per year.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of Service Corporation International shares while 87.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.69%. There are 579 institutions holding the Service Corporation International stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 15.8 Million SCI shares worth $775.71 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.62% or 14.61 Million shares worth $717.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4646656 shares estimated at $228.15 Million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 4.57 Million shares worth around $233.38 Million.