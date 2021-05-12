SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3,317,649 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.94 changed hands at -$5.46 or -0.2% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.62 Billion. SLQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.36% off its 52-week high of $32.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.76, which suggests the last value was 28.17% up since then. When we look at SelectQuote, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Analysts gave the SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SLQT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SelectQuote, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Although SLQT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $30.51 on Thursday, May 06 added 27.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLQT’s forecast low is $27 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.32% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 23.06% for it to hit the projected low.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SelectQuote, Inc. earnings to decrease by -126.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.67% per year.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.87% of SelectQuote, Inc. shares while 57.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.98%. There are 216 institutions holding the SelectQuote, Inc. stock share, with Brookside Equity Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 17.68 Million SLQT shares worth $521.7 Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 8.84 Million shares worth $183.45 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3181162 shares estimated at $66.01 Million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 3.17 Million shares worth around $93.56 Million.