SDGR Stock Forecast 2021: Schrodinger Inc. Remains Hot with 27% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,924,118 Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $61.74 changed hands at -$2.27 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.35 Billion. SDGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.5% off its 52-week high of $117. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.8, which suggests the last value was 42.01% up since then. When we look at Schrodinger Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SDGR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Schrodinger Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) trade information

Although SDGR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $71.54 on Friday, May 07 added 13.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) is -0.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SDGR’s forecast low is $83 with $104 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Schrodinger Inc. (SDGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Schrodinger Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.6% over the past 6 months, a -68.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Schrodinger Inc. will rise +52.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -240% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.23 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Schrodinger Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $31.09 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.17 Million and $23.09 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Schrodinger Inc. earnings to decrease by -1.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.08% of Schrodinger Inc. shares while 64.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.57%. There are 314 institutions holding the Schrodinger Inc. stock share, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.38% of the shares, roughly 6.98 Million SDGR shares worth $552.81 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.2% or 3.81 Million shares worth $301.3 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2549801 shares estimated at $194.52 Million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $94.4 Million.