Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $28 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,058,918 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $23.71 changed hands at -$0.95 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68 Billion. SBH’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.19% off its 52-week high of $24.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.75, which suggests the last value was 71.53% up since then. When we look at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 895.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SBH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

Although SBH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.66 on Friday, May 07 added 7.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBH’s forecast low is $23 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +154.95% over the past 6 months, a 60.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. will rise +627.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.9% per year.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares while 118.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 120.47%. There are 279 institutions holding the Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 18.35% of the shares, roughly 20.7 Million SBH shares worth $269.9 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.51% or 18.62 Million shares worth $374.85 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 7519599 shares estimated at $151.37 Million under it, the former controlled 6.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 5.52% of the shares, roughly 6.23 Million shares worth around $94.05 Million.