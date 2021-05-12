Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) surprises bears, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,270,030 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $42.05 changed hands at -$1.3 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.65 Billion. RCKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.48% off its 52-week high of $67.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.69, which suggests the last value was 67.44% up since then. When we look at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 891.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.71 Million.

Analysts gave the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RCKT as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Although RCKT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $45.05 on Friday, May 07 added 6.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCKT’s forecast low is $56 with $100 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +137.81% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.8% per year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.81% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 100% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.05%. There are 270 institutions holding the Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 27.62% of the shares, roughly 17.06 Million RCKT shares worth $935.58 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 3.48 Million shares worth $190.81 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1202800 shares estimated at $65.96 Million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Million shares worth around $60.52 Million.