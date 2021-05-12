Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 826,569 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $65.39 changed hands at -$2.11 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.21 Billion. RBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.26% off its 52-week high of $78.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.08, which suggests the last value was 44.82% up since then. When we look at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 576.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 817.01 Million.

Analysts gave the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended RBA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Although RBA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $68.44 on Monday, May 10 added 4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBA’s forecast low is $57 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.05% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will rise +19%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $294.25 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $417.74 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $273.25 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated earnings to increase by 18.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

RBA Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 1.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.92% per year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares while 87.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.02%. There are 486 institutions holding the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stock share, with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.74% of the shares, roughly 10.75 Million RBA shares worth $747.41 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 7.26 Million shares worth $504.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and MFS International Growth Fund. With 4870747 shares estimated at $338.76 Million under it, the former controlled 4.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS International Growth Fund held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 3.81 Million shares worth around $207.17 Million.