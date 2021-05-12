Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,724,252 Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $6.13 changed hands at -$1.57 or -0.2% during last session, the market valuation stood at $521.94 Million. RMNI’s last price was a discount, traded about -74.88% off its 52-week high of $10.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 50.41% up since then. When we look at Rimini Street Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 506.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMNI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Rimini Street Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) trade information

Although RMNI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.10- on Wednesday, May 05 added 24.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 458.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RMNI’s forecast low is $8 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +128.38% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rimini Street Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +66.12% over the past 6 months, a 7.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rimini Street Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Rimini Street Inc. earnings to decrease by -62%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.78% of Rimini Street Inc. shares while 50.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.92%. There are 116 institutions holding the Rimini Street Inc. stock share, with Adams Street Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 27.68% of the shares, roughly 23.57 Million RMNI shares worth $211.38 Million.

Voss Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.7% or 3.15 Million shares worth $13.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2164318 shares estimated at $9.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.6% of the shares, roughly 507.02 Thousand shares worth around $4.55 Million.