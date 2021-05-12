RADA Stock: More Upside for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)?

In the last trading session, 1,277,954 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $12.51 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $613.43 Million. RADA’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.31% off its 52-week high of $14.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.87, which suggests the last value was 69.06% up since then. When we look at RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 447.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.52 Million.
Analysts gave the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RADA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information
Instantly RADA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.04 on Wednesday, May 05 added 4.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RADA’s forecast low is $16 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +51.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.9% for it to hit the projected low.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.2%. The 2021 estimates are for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. earnings to increase by 352.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.21% of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. shares while 39.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.71%. There are 87 institutions holding the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stock share, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6% of the shares, roughly 1.97 Million RADA shares worth $23.72 Million.
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.24% or 1.72 Million shares worth $20.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were John Hancock Fds II-Small Cap Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. With 519059 shares estimated at $6.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 456.84 Thousand shares worth around $6.03 Million.