Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,126,801 Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $64.81 changed hands at -$2 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.63 Billion. PFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.41% off its 52-week high of $66.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.11, which suggests the last value was 56.63% up since then. When we look at Principal Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PFG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) trade information

Although PFG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $67.97 on Monday, May 10 added 4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFG’s forecast low is $57 with $76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Principal Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +56.66% over the past 6 months, a 27.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Principal Financial Group Inc. will rise +2.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.72 Billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Principal Financial Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $3.94 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.85 Billion and $3.31 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings to increase by 1.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.8% per year.

PFG Dividends

Principal Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27, 2021. The 3.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.8% per year.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Principal Financial Group Inc. shares while 72.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.04%. There are 888 institutions holding the Principal Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 29.14 Million PFG shares worth $1.45 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8% or 22.25 Million shares worth $1.1 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital Income Builder Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8563100 shares estimated at $513.44 Million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 7.72 Million shares worth around $383.1 Million.