Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,021,574 Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.29 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.56 Million. SQFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.25% off its 52-week high of $10.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 17.33% up since then. When we look at Presidio Property Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 71.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 125.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SQFT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Presidio Property Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) trade information

Although SQFT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.75- on Friday, May 07 added 30.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (SQFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Presidio Property Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 31.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SQFT Dividends

Presidio Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 05, 2020. The 11.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 11.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Presidio Property Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.61% of Presidio Property Trust Inc. shares while 3.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.44%. There are 17 institutions holding the Presidio Property Trust Inc. stock share, with WealthPlan Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 132.18 Thousand SQFT shares worth $560.45 Thousand.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 37.24 Thousand shares worth $157.88 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.