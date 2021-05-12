Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 5,802,587 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.5 changed hands at -$2.21 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.03 Billion. PINS’s current price is a discount, trading about -56.35% off its 52-week high of $89.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.82, which suggests the last value was 74.23% up since then. When we look at Pinterest, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PINS as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pinterest, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Although PINS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $61.33 on Friday, May 07 added 6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -0.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PINS’s forecast low is $42 with $102 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +77.39% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -26.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinterest, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -7.77% over the past 6 months, a 116.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinterest, Inc. will rise +285.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pinterest, Inc. earnings to increase by 93.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Pinterest, Inc. shares while 72.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.15%. There are 1067 institutions holding the Pinterest, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.13% of the shares, roughly 44.51 Million PINS shares worth $2.93 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.07% or 27.77 Million shares worth $1.83 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 14394587 shares estimated at $948.6 Million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 11.54 Million shares worth around $760.75 Million.