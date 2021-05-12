Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,630,741 Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.7. With the company’s per share price at $52.25 changed hands at -$1.69 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.18 Billion. PFGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.62% off its 52-week high of $59.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.63, which suggests the last value was 62.43% up since then. When we look at Performance Food Group Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 862.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 836.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PFGC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Performance Food Group Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

Although PFGC has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $55.75 on Wednesday, May 05 added 6.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFGC’s forecast low is $62 with $72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Performance Food Group Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +37.79% over the past 6 months, a 84.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Performance Food Group Company will drop -51.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 148.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.01 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Performance Food Group Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $7.55 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7Billion and $5.77 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29%. The 2021 estimates are for Performance Food Group Company earnings to decrease by -163.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 74.35% per year.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.24% of Performance Food Group Company shares while 101.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.77%. There are 355 institutions holding the Performance Food Group Company stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.67% of the shares, roughly 18.29 Million PFGC shares worth $870.97 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.14% or 14.91 Million shares worth $709.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3829189 shares estimated at $182.31 Million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 3.76 Million shares worth around $179.03 Million.