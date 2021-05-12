OZON Stock: More Upside for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)?

In the last trading session, 1,238,968 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $56.04 changed hands at $2.41 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.83 Billion. OZON’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.72% off its 52-week high of $68.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.09, which suggests the last value was 32.03% up since then. When we look at Ozon Holdings PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 861.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OZON as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5218.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 9212.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OZON’s forecast low is $4476.26 with $6096.4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10778.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7887.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ozon Holdings PLC earnings to decrease by -25.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.1% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares while 21.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.84%. There are 161 institutions holding the Ozon Holdings PLC stock share, with Index Venture Associates III Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.35% of the shares, roughly 6.82 Million OZON shares worth $282.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.12% or 4.32 Million shares worth $178.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. With 1156298 shares estimated at $64.83 Million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 846.92 Thousand shares worth around $40.94 Million.