OZON Stock: More Upside for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)? – Marketing Sentinel

OZON Stock: More Upside for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)?

In the last trading session, 1,238,968 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $56.04 changed hands at $2.41 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.83 Billion. OZON’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.72% off its 52-week high of $68.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.09, which suggests the last value was 32.03% up since then. When we look at Ozon Holdings PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 861.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts gave the Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OZON as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ozon Holdings PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5218.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 9212.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OZON’s forecast low is $4476.26 with $6096.4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +10778.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7887.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ozon Holdings PLC earnings to decrease by -25.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.1% of Ozon Holdings PLC shares while 21.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.84%. There are 161 institutions holding the Ozon Holdings PLC stock share, with Index Venture Associates III Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.35% of the shares, roughly 6.82 Million OZON shares worth $282.61 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.12% or 4.32 Million shares worth $178.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund. With 1156298 shares estimated at $64.83 Million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 846.92 Thousand shares worth around $40.94 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.