Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 40,614,651 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.67 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.2% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.22 Million. NERV’s current price is a discount, trading about -469.85% off its 52-week high of $15.215. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 32.21% up since then. When we look at Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 276.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 662.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NERV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.97- on Wednesday, May 12 added 11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 162.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NERV’s forecast low is $3 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +274.53% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 12.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -35.36% over the past 6 months, a -820% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will rise +206.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -126% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -41.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 102.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.53% of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. shares while 70.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.1%. There are 114 institutions holding the Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 22.49% of the shares, roughly 9.61 Million NERV shares worth $22.49 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 4.25 Million shares worth $9.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 5200000 shares estimated at $16.59 Million under it, the former controlled 12.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 10% of the shares, roughly 4.27 Million shares worth around $13.63 Million.