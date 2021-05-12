Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $5 per Share

In the last trading session, 1,696,151 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.81 Million. MLND’s last price was a discount, traded about -250% off its 52-week high of $3.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 5.77% up since then. When we look at Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 900.62 Million.

Analysts gave the Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MLND as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) trade information

Although MLND has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.24 on Thursday, May 06 added 16.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.13 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, meaning bulls need an upside of 380.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MLND’s forecast low is $5 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +380.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 380.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 40.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.28% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 47.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.45%. There are 47 institutions holding the Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.28% of the shares, roughly 1.77 Million MLND shares worth $3.78 Million.

Commodore Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 925Thousand shares worth $1.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 164300 shares estimated at $351.6 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 163.21 Thousand shares worth around $349.28 Thousand.