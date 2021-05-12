MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,302,594 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $8.66 changed hands at -$1.15 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $470.66 Million. MBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.94% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.52, which suggests the last value was 36.26% up since then. When we look at MBIA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 404.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.92 Million.

Analysts gave the MBIA Inc. (MBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MBI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MBIA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) trade information

Although MBI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.48 on Thursday, May 06 added 17.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBI’s forecast low is $8 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.62% for it to hit the projected low.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MBIA Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +52.73% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MBIA Inc. will rise +21.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.65 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that MBIA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $12.4 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15Million and $15Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.3%. The 2021 estimates are for MBIA Inc. earnings to decrease by -120.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.43% of MBIA Inc. shares while 69.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.22%. There are 178 institutions holding the MBIA Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 5.53 Million MBI shares worth $36.41 Million.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.03% or 4.91 Million shares worth $32.29 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1445129 shares estimated at $9.51 Million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.23 Million shares worth around $11.82 Million.