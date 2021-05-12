MAS Stock Forecast 2021: Masco Corporation Remains Hot with 12.8% Upside

In the last trading session, 2,404,913 Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $64.69 changed hands at -$2.42 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.42 Billion. MAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.83% off its 52-week high of $66.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.91, which suggests the last value was 42.94% up since then. When we look at Masco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Masco Corporation (MAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended MAS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Masco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) trade information

Although MAS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $68.54 on Monday, May 10 added 5.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAS’s forecast low is $57 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Masco Corporation (MAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Masco Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +11.4% over the past 6 months, a 15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Masco Corporation will rise +25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.8% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Masco Corporation earnings to increase by 38.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.35% per year.

MAS Dividends

Masco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 28 – August 02, 2021. The 1.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 1.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.11% per year.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.6% of Masco Corporation shares while 96.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.29%. There are 1021 institutions holding the Masco Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 28.62 Million MAS shares worth $1.57 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.79% or 19.79 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8036738 shares estimated at $427.72 Million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.9% of the shares, roughly 7.36 Million shares worth around $404.54 Million.