Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MRVL stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 5,167,947 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.42 changed hands at -$1.8 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.51 Billion. MRVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.31% off its 52-week high of $55.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.54, which suggests the last value was 44.51% up since then. When we look at Marvell Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MRVL as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Marvell Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Although MRVL has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $46.58 on Friday, May 07 added 8.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRVL’s forecast low is $40 with $64 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.87% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -5.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marvell Technology, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -2.02% over the past 6 months, a 50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marvell Technology, Inc. will rise +50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $802.58 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Marvell Technology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $1.04 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $679.68 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Marvell Technology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -117.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.7% per year.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around June 07, 2021. The 0.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.18% per year.