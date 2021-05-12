MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 8.92% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,135,779 MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $62.43 changed hands at -$4.05 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.38 Billion. HZO’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.43% off its 52-week high of $65.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.12, which suggests the last value was 85.39% up since then. When we look at MarineMax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 508.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 587.51 Million.

Analysts gave the MarineMax Inc. (HZO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HZO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MarineMax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.99.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) trade information

Although HZO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $70.89 on Monday, May 10 added 11.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.6, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HZO’s forecast low is $57 with $68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +8.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MarineMax Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +89.07% over the past 6 months, a 60.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MarineMax Inc. will rise +25.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The 2021 estimates are for MarineMax Inc. earnings to increase by 114.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.44% of MarineMax Inc. shares while 99.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.73%. There are 297 institutions holding the MarineMax Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.27% of the shares, roughly 3.38 Million HZO shares worth $118.48 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 1.78 Million shares worth $62.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. With 1475465 shares estimated at $72.83 Million under it, the former controlled 6.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held about 5.28% of the shares, roughly 1.17 Million shares worth around $57.75 Million.