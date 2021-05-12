Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3,877,727 Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.02 changed hands at $1.16 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.14 Billion. LAZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.4% off its 52-week high of $47.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.87, which suggests the last value was 53.04% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LAZR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $22.28 on Wednesday, May 05 added 5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.38%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAZR’s forecast low is $22 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +80.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Luminar Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 88.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.42% of Luminar Technologies Inc. shares while 19.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.91%. There are 164 institutions holding the Luminar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Canvas GP 1, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 6.91 Million LAZR shares worth $234.85 Million.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 1.5 Million shares worth $50.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 970935 shares estimated at $23.6 Million under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 163.48 Thousand shares worth around $3.97 Million.