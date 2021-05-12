Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $40 per Share

In the last trading session, 8,230,546 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.76 changed hands at $0.39 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28 Billion. RIDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -309.79% off its 52-week high of $31.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.69, which suggests the last value was 13.79% up since then. When we look at Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RIDE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.96- on Wednesday, May 05 added 13.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.61%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -0.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 141.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIDE’s forecast low is $10 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +415.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings to decrease by -53.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.08% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares while 24.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.25%. There are 152 institutions holding the Lordstown Motors Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 10.43 Million RIDE shares worth $209.29 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.66% or 8.23 Million shares worth $165.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3233785 shares estimated at $38.06 Million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $55.92 Million.