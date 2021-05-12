Let’s Jump into the Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1,967,040 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $250.02 changed hands at -$39.88 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.96 Billion. WIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -44.82% off its 52-week high of $362.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $104.01, which suggests the last value was 58.4% up since then. When we look at Wix.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 677.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 688.85 Million.

Analysts gave the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WIX as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wix.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Although WIX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $293.5 on Friday, May 07 added 16.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $349.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.94% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WIX’s forecast low is $270 with $420 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +67.99% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 7.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wix.com Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +1.26% over the past 6 months, a -177.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wix.com Ltd. will drop -6300%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Wix.com Ltd. earnings to decrease by -77.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.8% per year.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.97% of Wix.com Ltd. shares while 85.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.72%. There are 581 institutions holding the Wix.com Ltd. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.2% of the shares, roughly 6.27 Million WIX shares worth $1.57 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 4.42 Million shares worth $1.23 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. With 1985468 shares estimated at $490.51 Million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $404.11 Million.