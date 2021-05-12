Let’s Jump into the Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,638,324 Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $63.65 changed hands at -$3.28 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.84 Billion. TOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.02% off its 52-week high of $66.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.37, which suggests the last value was 69.57% up since then. When we look at Toll Brothers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 Million.

Analysts gave the Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TOL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Toll Brothers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) trade information

Although TOL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.9%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $68.88 on Monday, May 10 added 7.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.46%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOL’s forecast low is $48 with $83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toll Brothers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.26% over the past 6 months, a 55.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Toll Brothers Inc. will rise +33.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.77 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Toll Brothers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $2.22 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.5 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Toll Brothers Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.7% per year.

TOL Dividends

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 25 – May 31, 2021. The 1.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.56% of Toll Brothers Inc. shares while 89.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.72%. There are 498 institutions holding the Toll Brothers Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 12.54 Million TOL shares worth $545.22 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.14% or 12.48 Million shares worth $542.45 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. With 7976000 shares estimated at $452.48 Million under it, the former controlled 6.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 3.28 Million shares worth around $186.07 Million.