Let’s Jump into the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,024,343 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.02 changed hands at -$0.74 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $707.73 Million. SCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -220.97% off its 52-week high of $45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.6, which suggests the last value was 81.46% up since then. When we look at Score Media and Gaming Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 757.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.98 Million.

Analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SCR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 181.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCR’s forecast low is $16.75 with $51.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +269.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Score Media and Gaming Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.46% of Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares while 16.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.38%. There are 24 institutions holding the Score Media and Gaming Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 177.71 Thousand SCR shares worth $4.78 Million.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 145Thousand shares worth $3.9 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 559070 shares estimated at $15.03 Million under it, the former controlled 1.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.7% of the shares, roughly 368.27 Thousand shares worth around $9.9 Million.