Let’s Jump into the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,186,663 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $105.68 changed hands at -$5.52 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.06 Billion. FND’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.71% off its 52-week high of $108.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.37, which suggests the last value was 72.21% up since then. When we look at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 688.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 733.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FND as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Although FND has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $115.4 on Monday, May 10 added 8.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $127.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FND’s forecast low is $113 with $137 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +30.47% over the past 6 months, a 38.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. will rise +58.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 261.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $747.29 Million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $735.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $554.94 Million and $422.57 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 74%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 28%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.03% per year.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.32% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares while 96.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.88%. There are 438 institutions holding the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 11.35 Million FND shares worth $1.05 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.32% or 8.71 Million shares worth $808.6 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4124900 shares estimated at $393.85 Million under it, the former controlled 3.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $258.76 Million.