Let’s Jump into the Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 4,207,656 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.02 changed hands at -$1.22 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.54 Billion. FLEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.74% off its 52-week high of $20.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.36, which suggests the last value was 56.76% up since then. When we look at Flex Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FLEX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Flex Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Although FLEX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.93 on Friday, May 07 added 10.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FLEX’s forecast low is $21 with $31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.14% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 23.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flex Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +17.95% over the past 6 months, a 0.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flex Ltd. will rise +28.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.82 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Flex Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $5.8 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $5.48 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30%. The 2021 estimates are for Flex Ltd. earnings to decrease by -3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.7% per year.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of Flex Ltd. shares while 102.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.94%. There are 467 institutions holding the Flex Ltd. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.02% of the shares, roughly 65.02 Million FLEX shares worth $1.17 Billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.56% or 52.71 Million shares worth $947.73 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 18409302 shares estimated at $331Million under it, the former controlled 3.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 3.61% of the shares, roughly 18.02 Million shares worth around $323.97 Million.