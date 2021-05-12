Let’s Jump into the DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1,586,306 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $117.91 changed hands at -$6.63 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.4 Billion. DASH’s current price is a discount, trading about -117.19% off its 52-week high of $256.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $114.3, which suggests the last value was 3.06% up since then. When we look at DoorDash, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 Million.

Analysts gave the DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended DASH as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $170.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DASH’s forecast low is $150 with $195 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.38% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 27.22% for it to hit the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for DoorDash, Inc. earnings to increase by 31.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of DoorDash, Inc. shares while 88.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.16%. There are 212 institutions holding the DoorDash, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 21.38% of the shares, roughly 62.97 Million DASH shares worth $8.99 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.66% or 52.03 Million shares worth $7.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 1596238 shares estimated at $209.31 Million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $149.21 Million.